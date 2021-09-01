Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Christina Victoria Craft
@victoriabcphotographer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
19d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
wedding cake
cake decorating
purple and white
wedding cake design
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
cream
icing
creme
apparel
clothing
Free stock photos
Related collections
Earth and Nature
131 photos
· Curated by Paul Oldham
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #89: Lewis Howes
7 photos
· Curated by Lewis Howes
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
Nature Retreat
109 photos
· Curated by Peter Fong
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
HQ Background Images