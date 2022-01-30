Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sama Hosseini
@samahosseini
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
6d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
cocktail
drink
beverage
alcohol
plant
glass
pottery
potted plant
jar
vase
Food Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Hiver
42 photos · Curated by Tania Dugas
hiver
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Collection #192: Unsplash
8 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
rock
Gradient Scapes
17 photos · Curated by Stephen Olmstead
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor