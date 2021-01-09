Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Michael Constantin P.
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
January 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Padda oryzivora (Java sparrow)
Related collections
Up
29 photos
· Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
up
building
architecture
Collection #177: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
Star Images
night
Beautiful Shots From Above
249 photos
· Curated by Andy Holmes
above
drone
aerial
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
beak
finch
head
photo
photography
Free stock photos