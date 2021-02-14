Go to Matteo Jorjoson's profile
@jorjoson
Download free
man in brown jacket standing beside woman in brown coat
man in brown jacket standing beside woman in brown coat
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Piazza Gae Aulenti, Milano, MI, Italia
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

People out for a walk during the Covid 19 Pandemic in Milan

Related collections

Pandemic
32 photos · Curated by Ian Dale
pandemic
human
current event
Open Renewal Hero
9 photos · Curated by Marissa O'Neill
human
covid19
coronavirus
Missions - General
259 photos · Curated by Moses Camacho
mission
human
face
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking