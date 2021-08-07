Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andrew Ling
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Oberg Mountain, Tofte Township, MN, USA
Published
on
August 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
On the nNorth Shore overlooking Orberg lake.
Related tags
oberg mountain
tofte township
mn
usa
lake
moutain
north shore
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
land
HD Blue Wallpapers
plant
vegetation
reservoir
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Solar Eclipse 2017
50 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
2017
solar
Eclipse Images & Pictures
Valentine's Day
105 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Candy
51 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
candy
sweet
Food Images & Pictures