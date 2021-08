The story of this series based on artist's Life. Artist gives their 100% in performing art but in the end, he couldn't get sufficient reward. We took this story to the next level. where Nielay plays the role of a local band member who plays the mellophone. He performing his art proudly. He emerges with his art. He keeps performing it. This is only one phase of the coin. But at the other phase, he couldn't feed his family well. Thank you