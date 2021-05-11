Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Petr Magera
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 11, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Microgreens
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
microgreens
macro plants
ruseco
Related collections
Flowers and Plants
348 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
plant
Flower Images
petal
Pretty Food
84 photos
· Curated by Kathy Ribeiro
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plate
Reflection & Introspection
69 photos
· Curated by Tools For Motivation
reflection
People Images & Pictures
human