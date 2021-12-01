Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michael Satterfield
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
El Mirage Lake, California, USA
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
el mirage lake
California Pictures
usa
woman body
woman portrait
airstream trailer
model girl
modleing
People Images & Pictures
human
pendant
female
text
face
clothing
apparel
Girls Photos & Images
Free images
Related collections
One
67 photos
· Curated by John Hult
one
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Hiking Adventure
51 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
adventure
hiking
outdoor
we are made of stars
61 photos
· Curated by Jen Palmer
Star Images
outdoor
night