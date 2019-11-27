Go to Wolfgang Hasselmann's profile
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
close-up photo of purple-petaled flower
close-up photo of purple-petaled flower
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Free bokeh pictures , Beautiful blur
1,274 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
bokeh
plant
Flower Images
Blossom
795 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
blossom
Flower Images
plant
flower
816 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Flower Images
blossom
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking