Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lucas Santos
@_staticvoid
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bench
conceptual
HD Art Wallpapers
urban
empty
lonely
alone
furniture
park bench
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Melanated Men
5,317 photos
· Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
man
male
People Images & Pictures
lines
54 photos
· Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
line
architecture
HQ Background Images
Long empty roads
29 photos
· Curated by Tim Gouw
empty
road
highway