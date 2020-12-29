Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 29, 2020
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
furniture
bench
apparel
clothing
sitting
sleeve
long sleeve
footwear
shoe
table
text
pants
Creative Commons images
Related collections
People
10 photos
· Curated by Natasha Kardasz
People Images & Pictures
human
apparel
sitting
972 photos
· Curated by Bekky Bekks
sitting
human
clothing
Gender Studies
213 photos
· Curated by Mike Miller
human
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures