Go to Joshua J. Cotten's profile
Available for hire
Download free
black and white duck on water
black and white duck on water
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Riverwood Farms Lake, Memphis, TN
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

A headshot of a Canadian goose, with water dropping from its head.

Related collections

Watch the Sky
209 photos · Curated by Jessica Wright
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
My Universe
82 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
universe
Star Images
night
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking