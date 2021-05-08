Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Derwentwater, Keswick, UK
Published
on
May 8, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
derwentwater
keswick
uk
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
cat bells
photography
lake district uk
lakes
latrigg
cloud inversion
jonny gios
cumbria
Tree Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
reflections in water
snow in may
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Water
1,942 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Orange
102 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Orange Wallpapers
outdoor
plant
Expedition
132 photos
· Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
expedition
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images