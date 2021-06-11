Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 800D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
foliage
macro greenery
greenery
beautiful summer bokeh
sun through leaves
bokeh tree
tree macro
sun tree bokeh
summer bokeh
sun and leaves
summer sun foliage bokeh
Light Backgrounds
flare
vegetation
plant
sunlight
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
land
Public domain images
Related collections
Sweet Tooth
123 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
sweet
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
Pattern & Symmetry
242 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
symmetry
HD Pattern Wallpapers
architecture
brown
349 photos
· Curated by Anna
Brown Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers