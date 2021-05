Took a trip to Austin, TX to clear my mind and decided to bring my camera along. I had just finished climbing up to top of Mount Bonnell. I noticed as I was leaving there was a sign with a peacock on it. So I was like, YES PLEASE!, in my head of course. This was taken at the Mayfield Park which actually has several peacocks on site, as well as a beautiful garden and some cool trails. As I walking around I noticed this one resting in the tree.