Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dennis Groom
@dennisgroom
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kenya
Published on
April 27, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kenya
Elephant Images & Pictures
safari
Plain Backgrounds
Nature Images
outdoors
field
grassland
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Elephant Images & Pictures
cattle
Cow Images & Pictures
countryside
savanna
Horse Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
farm
pasture
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Balance and Wellness
69 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
balance
wellness
Website Backgrounds
Minimal
432 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
minimal
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Collection #139: Thought Catalog
7 photos
· Curated by Thought Catalog
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
blog