Go to Pascal Bernardon's profile
Available for hire
Download free
2 women walking on pathway surrounded by green plants during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Rue Claude Monet, Giverny, France
Published on Panasonic, DMC-FZ1000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Une des allées du jardin de Claude Monet à Giverny.

Related collections

Giverny - Eure - Normandie - France
17 photos · Curated by Pascal Bernardon
giverny
france
reflection
Normandie - France
46 photos · Curated by Pascal Bernardon
france
vernon
building
Eure - Normandie - France
43 photos · Curated by Pascal Bernardon
eure
france
vernon
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking