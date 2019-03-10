Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tim Mossholder
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
San Luis Obisbo, California, United States
Published
on
March 10, 2019
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D850
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Climbing
Related tags
san luis obisbo
California Pictures
united states
plants
wall
foliage
covered
growing
plant
Grass Backgrounds
lawn
reed
Free images
Related collections
Textures
1,708 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Vividness
10 photos
· Curated by Jacob Hanson
vividness
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
Blue Earth Medicine
69 photos
· Curated by Brad Johnson
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
plant