Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tyler Moulton
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Portland, ME, USA
Published
on
January 6, 2022
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D40X
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Female Mallard in Park Pond in Fall
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
portland
me
usa
duck
mallard
Brown Backgrounds
pond
park
Orange Backgrounds
feet
bill
Fall Images & Pictures
autumn leaves
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leaves
female
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos · Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal
leafy
153 photos · Curated by Kari Shea
leafy
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
ROADS
173 photos · Curated by Caleb Pate
road
asphalt
highway