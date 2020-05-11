Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Damien Creatz
@creatz
Download free
Share
Info
Versailles, France
Published on
May 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Ma Petite Patisserie
24 photos
· Curated by Jordan Sharma
Food Images & Pictures
sweet
dessert
French Brasserie
5 photos
· Curated by Richard Okpeh
french
Food Images & Pictures
toast
indulge.
5,605 photos
· Curated by Hannah Smith
indulge
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
bread
french toast
toast
versailles
france
pastry
Free pictures