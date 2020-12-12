Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
laura adai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
I see you
Related tags
Cow Images & Pictures
red cow
Mountain Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
cattle
dairy cow
Public domain images
Related collections
STRUCTURE & UTILITY
74 photos
· Curated by Cedric Harris
structure
building
architecture
People on Adventures
184 photos
· Curated by Max Joles
adventure
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Data Communication
21 photos
· Curated by Jon Schwabish
Website Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images