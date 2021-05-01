Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bhaktapur, Непал
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Colored Thanka Yantra buddhist arts in Kathmandu Nepal
Related tags
bhaktapur
непал
buddhist
culture
Flag Images & Pictures
kathmandu
Buddha Images
religious
Travel Images
buddhism
heritage
asia
sacred
HD Gold Wallpapers
temple
Religion Images
prayer
stupa
bodhnath
nepal
Free stock photos
Related collections
Site
40 photos
· Curated by Addittya Tamhankar
site
spiritual
outdoor
Farben von Indien
20 photos
· Curated by Anna Wulf
india
architecture
old
DkyilKhor
111 photos
· Curated by Gilberto Botaro
dkyilkhor
tibetan
Travel Images