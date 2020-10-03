Bara Imambara, also known as Asfi Mosque is an imambara complex in Lucknow, India built by Asaf-ud-Daula, Nawab of Awadh in 1784. Bara means big. The building also includes the large Asfi mosque, the Bhul-bhulaiya (the labyrinth), and Bowli, a stepwell with running water. Two imposing gateways lead to the main hall. It is said that there are 1024 ways to reach the terrace but only two to come back first gate or the last gate. I reached the rooftop while trying to find my way around the labyrinth and that's when I clicked this photo.