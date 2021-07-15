Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tobias Mockenhaupt
@tob3008
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
a red leaf with raindrops
Related tags
baum
regentropfen
blatt
tropfen
nass
regentag
macro nature
natur
Leaf Backgrounds
bush
rainy day
Nature Images
Summer Images & Pictures
blätter
rot
busch
raindrops
drops
laub
sommer
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Home
106 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
home
plant
Flower Images
Playing House (Interior Décor)
201 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
House Images
decor
interior
The Great Outdoors
546 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Snow Wallpapers