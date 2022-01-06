Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Surya Prakash
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Xiaomi, Redmi 4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
work
business and work
welding
industrial building
Metal Backgrounds
business
tool
Smoke Backgrounds
weld
HD Fire Wallpapers
industry 4.0
welder
manufacturing
spark
People Images & Pictures
construction work
Website Backgrounds
flame
human
Free pictures
Related collections
Space
282 photos · Curated by Peter Broomfield
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
outdoor
Fear
44 photos · Curated by Maia Bissette
fear
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Earth and Nature
130 photos · Curated by Paul Oldham
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers