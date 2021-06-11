Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniela Altorfer
@daniela_altorfer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zermatt, Schweiz
Published
on
June 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 250D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Blooming Enzian
Related tags
zermatt
schweiz
alps
blue aesthetic
mountain landscape
enzian
Flower Backgrounds
switzerland
bloom
wallis
field
matterhorn
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
plant
blossom
Flower Images
iris
geranium
vegetation
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #48: Dave Gamache
9 photos
· Curated by Dave Gamache
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Cycling in Cities
39 photos
· Curated by Geo Schnitz
cycling
HD City Wallpapers
bike
Backgrounds
154 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds