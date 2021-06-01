Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lena De Fanti
@lena_df
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 1, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
electronics
HD Computer Wallpapers
hardware
Mouse Pictures & Images
apple magic mouse 2
computer mouse
product photography
Apple Images & Photos
apple magic mouse
Public domain images
Related collections
People & Portraits
348 photos
· Curated by Kirill
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
outdoor
Editor's Choice: 2017 Photos of the Year
77 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
In the mountains
55 photos
· Curated by Harry Singh
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor