Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nguyen Chieu
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
cactus
succulent
macro flower
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
pot
vegetation
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #60: Creative Commons
6 photos
· Curated by Creative Commons
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Perspective
2,083 photos
· Curated by Michele Tokuno
perspective
building
road
Pacific Northwest
77 photos
· Curated by Carol Doane
pacific northwest
united state
outdoor