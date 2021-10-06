Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ricky Singh
@rickysinghy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
stucco
HD White Wallpapers
punjab
indian
temple
india
sikhism
sikh
gurudwara
anandpur sahib
architecture
building
housing
urban
apparel
clothing
HD City Wallpapers
town
House Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
oligochrome
830 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
oligochrome
HQ Background Images
outdoor
The Great Outdoors
546 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
Analytics
48 photos
· Curated by Ginette Methot
analytic
Website Backgrounds
business