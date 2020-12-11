Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Allan Wadsworth
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Old Havana, Cuba
Published
on
December 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Chair making factory with workers in Havanna
Related tags
cuba
old havana
cuban women
havanna
factory
factory workers
havanna
factory
sowing
allanwads
workers
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
restaurant
cafeteria
apparel
clothing
Free stock photos
Related collections
Content writing
48 photos
· Curated by Nissa Abdillah
human
apparel
clothing
People posing
11 photos
· Curated by Allan Wadsworth
People Images & Pictures
apparel
clothing
Textiles
802 photos
· Curated by Daniella Pretorius
textile
HD Grey Wallpapers
fabric