Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
tenzin namgyal
@tenam
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 19, 2021
NIKON D300S
Free to use under the Unsplash License
begging in harmony :-)
Related tags
monk
buddhist
buddhism
indian
Nature Images
human kind
himachal
dharamshala
buddha follower
humble
human
People Images & Pictures
accessory
sunglasses
accessories
plant
jar
potted plant
vase
pottery
Free images
Related collections
Satisfying
28 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
satisfying
HQ Background Images
building
Collection #191: Kevin Rose
7 photos
· Curated by Kevin Rose
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Birds Images
Collection #119: Adam Lisagor
7 photos
· Curated by Adam Lisagor
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images