Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nandita Dhindsa
@gugu_monsta
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh, India
Published
on
July 16, 2021
Xiaomi, Redmi 4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
india
jibhi
himachal pradesh
Mountain Images & Pictures
cedar trees
pine forest
HD Forest Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
conifer
pine
vegetation
outdoors
Nature Images
land
Free images
Related collections
Collection #19: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
view
Collection #78: Dale Partridge
9 photos
· Curated by Dale Partridge
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
abstract
382 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds