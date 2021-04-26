Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kym MacKinnon
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Alberta, Canada
Published on
April 26, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
alberta
canada
full moon
Moon Images & Pictures
pink moon
moonrise
yyc
moonset
HD Blue Wallpapers
blue moon
moonlight
calgary
round
Space Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
moonscape
magical
mystical
moon phases
Free stock photos
Related collections
caffeinated
27 photos
· Curated by Olivia Hoskin
caffeinated
Coffee Images
cup
Interiors
389 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
interior
indoor
furniture
Life's A Beach
108 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Beach Images & Pictures
rock
sea