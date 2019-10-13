Go to Rahul Viswanath's profile
@rahul_viswanath
Download free
low angle photography of concrete building
low angle photography of concrete building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Travel
Murdeshwar Temple, Murdeshwar, Karnataka, India
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A different view of the Gopuram of Murdeshwar temple

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking