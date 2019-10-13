Unsplash Home
Rahul Viswanath
@rahul_viswanath
Featured in
Travel
Murdeshwar Temple, Murdeshwar, Karnataka, India
Published on
October 13, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A different view of the Gopuram of Murdeshwar temple
murdeshwar temple
murdeshwar
karnataka
india
temple
architecture
perspective
oneplus
oneplus6
mobile
photography
structure
