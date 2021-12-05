Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marjhon Obsioma
@shotsbybeard
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Spirituality
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
spirituality
Bible Images
faith
HD Bible Verse Wallpapers
bible open
bible reading
bible study
Book Images & Photos
text
Free pictures
Related collections
kids
51 photos · Curated by Nicole Ramey
HD Kids Wallpapers
child
People Images & Pictures
Reflection
68 photos · Curated by Hitsch Meyer
reflection
outdoor
lake
Textures
70 photos · Curated by Allison Dupuis
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers