Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniel Di Maria
@daniel55555d
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Close up shot of a flower taken for my school excursion
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Flower Images
Pink Backgrounds
macro
close up
macro flower
Nature Images
pollen
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
blossom
peony
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Water
1,939 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Pugs
46 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Pug Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures
Christian
142 photos
· Curated by Ben White
HD Christian Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds