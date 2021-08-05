Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Samuel Sng
@samuelsngx
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
hand
wristwatch
jewelry
accessory
accessories
ring
wrist
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Winter
38 photos
· Curated by Hollowed Witch
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Winter Tones
319 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Adventure & Action
112 photos
· Curated by Mrg Simon
adventure
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures