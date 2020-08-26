Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Emese Tóth
@tothmse
Download free
Share
Info
Zalaszántó, Béke sztúpa, Magyarország
Published on
August 26, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Buddhist building near Lake Balaton, Hungary
Related collections
Collection #176: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Birds Images
WORK
340 photos
· Curated by Juliette Belloir
work
Flower Images
People Images & Pictures
Feminine
52 photos
· Curated by Aubrey Bray
feminine
Flower Images
plant
Related tags
building
architecture
zalaszántó
béke sztúpa
magyarország
tower
HD Blue Wallpapers
steeple
spire
dome
buddhism
hungary
HD Sky Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
church
monument
Public domain images