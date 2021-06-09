Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anja Junghans
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Cow Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
animal love
mammal
cattle
Animals Images & Pictures
calf
soil
Public domain images
Related collections
TRAVEL
89 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
Travel Images
building
architecture
Overhead
113 photos
· Curated by Ali Mese
overhead
Food Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Fire
168 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Fire Wallpapers
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds