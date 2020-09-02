Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Laurene Gicquel
@indianashat
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 2, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
healthy
strawberry pie
strawberry cake
pie
Cake Images
Brown Backgrounds
Fruits Images & Pictures
strawberry
plant
Pizza Images
sweets
confectionery
Public domain images
Related collections
Anxiety
189 photos
· Curated by Katie Woelz
anxiety
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Wanderlust
145 photos
· Curated by Jimmy Xander
wanderlust
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Lights
172 photos
· Curated by Agostino Famlonga
Light Backgrounds
night
Fireworks Images & Pictures