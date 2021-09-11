Go to Evgenia Stergioula's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white cross on white textile
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Sifnos, Greece
Published on Canon, EOS 4000D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

🏺🇬🇷

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

sifnos
greece
lines
photography
photographer
photo of the day
canon eos
HD White Wallpapers
cyclades
Summer Images & Pictures
minimal
greek
greek island
HD Blue Wallpapers
minimalism
photo
HD Cross Wallpapers
symbol
architecture
building
Public domain images

Related collections

Hands on
199 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
Sport
497 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
Sports Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Christianity
93 photos · Curated by Julie Rothe
Christianity
church
HD Cross Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking