Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pavel Novikau
@pavel_novikau
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Minsk Region, Belarus
Published
on
March 7, 2020
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
An old wooden house in the morning lights.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
minsk region
belarus
wooden house
dawn lights
morning light
Nature Images
outdoors
building
housing
countryside
rural
hut
tent
shack
House Images
cabin
Public domain images
Related collections
In the mountains
53 photos · Curated by Harry Singh
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Abandoned
205 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
abandoned
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Vertical
184 photos · Curated by Cassie Criminger
vertical
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers