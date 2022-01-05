Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jimmy Nilsson Masth
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Falun, Sverige
Published
28d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
falun
sverige
sweden
ten
ten protection
measure
folding rule
ppe
gloves
personal protection
protective
knife
hand holding knife
protection
carpenter
work gloves
work
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Wood Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Education
617 photos
· Curated by Rita Basile
education
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #146: Fujifeed
6 photos
· Curated by Fujifeed
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Sports Images
Collection #126: Dan Dalton
8 photos
· Curated by Dan Dalton
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers