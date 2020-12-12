Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rohan Gupta
@shades_of_demon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
ILCE-6400
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Let's play!
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
chess
chess board
chessboard
queen
chess piece
king
bishop
board game
indoor game
game
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Hiking Adventure
51 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
adventure
hiking
outdoor
Urban Exploration
236 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
SHADOW AND LIGHT
467 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers