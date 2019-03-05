Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Philipp Trubchenko
Available for hire
Download free
Baikal Lake, Irkutsk, Russia
Published on
March 6, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Ice Escapes
108 photos
· Curated by Rue Everett
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Russia
100 photos
· Curated by David Holgerson
russium
building
HD City Wallpapers
B E T H E L
107 photos
· Curated by Nathan Munoz
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Related tags
Nature Images
ice
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
irkutsk
russia
baikal lake
mountain range
HD Grey Wallpapers
lake
cliff
Landscape Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
baikal
drone
Winter Images & Pictures
PNG images