Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Malte Helmhold
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Drinking tea outside from a flsk in winter in the snow.
Related tags
Women Images & Pictures
drinking tea
outside
flask
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
teacup
tea
jar
human
People Images & Pictures
finger
bottle
Nature Images
Public domain images
Related collections
The Masses of the Universe
307 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
friend
human
Say Cheese
172 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
camera
photography
electronic
in your mind
350 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
HD Grey Wallpapers
transportation
HD City Wallpapers