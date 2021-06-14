Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Harpreet Singh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
autumn leaves
fall leaves
spring flowers
Fall Backgrounds
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
veins
maple leaf
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Editor's Choice: 2017 Photos of the Year
75 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
That Asian Life
244 photos · Curated by Charles Deluvio
asian
People Images & Pictures
human
Kids
355 photos · Curated by Rebecca Waltz
HD Kids Wallpapers
child
People Images & Pictures