Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jed Wood
@big_fella
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 16, 2020
Canon EOS 1500D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
fern
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #34: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
hand
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photographers of 2018 | Q1
15 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Summer + Tropical
125 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor