Go to Adam Neumann's profile
Available for hire
Download free
person holding black and brown stone
person holding black and brown stone
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Etna, Adrano, Catania, Italien
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

It is a vulcano stone. The hot magma.

Related collections

Red
94 photos · Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Red Wallpapers
Flower Images
Light Backgrounds
Long Exposure
539 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
long exposure
rock
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking