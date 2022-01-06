Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ivan Lopatin
@johnnyrgb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Nikon, D7100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
palm plant leaves backdrop background
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
seamless
HD Floral Wallpapers
print
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Summer Images & Pictures
Beautiful Pictures & Images
decoration
environment
fern
foliage
HD Forest Wallpapers
garden
Grass Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
natural
Nature Images
palm
HD Pattern Wallpapers
plant
Public domain images
Related collections
People Smiling, Laughing, Happy
215 photos · Curated by Bob Applegate
laughing
Happy Images & Pictures
smiling
Wedding
63 photos · Curated by José Funes
Wedding Backgrounds
human
hand
Earth
57 photos · Curated by Fabien Edjou
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images